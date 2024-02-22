Fed Minutes Suggest Officials Are Seeking Smallest Balance Sheet Possible

In the minutes of last month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, some participants said slowing the pace of the runoff — a process known as quantitative tightening, or QT — could help a transition to the point where bank reserves are considered ample and allow the FOMC to continue its balance sheet unwind for longer. Participants also judged that liquidity in the financial system remained “more than ample” and discussed the importance of assessing these conditions during the process.