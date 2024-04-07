Glacial Inflation Slowdown Set To Back Fed Rate-Cut Caution

“The focus now shifts toward the inflation trajectory, currently a more critical factor in the Fed’s reaction function. We expect the March CPI report to show a modest slowdown in the monthly pace of core inflation to 0.3% — which is still consistent with the Fed’s annual core PCE inflation target of 2.0%. Even if annual headline inflation flutters around 3.0% through year-end, persistent disinflation in the core should allow the Fed to cut rates this summer.”