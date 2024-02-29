Fed Officials Emphasise Data To Guide Pace Of Interest-Rate Cuts

US central bankers next meet on March 19-20, and are expected to keep their benchmark lending rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Futures markets have priced in a probable rate cut in June, with almost no chance of a reduction next month. Fed officials penciled in three quarter-point cuts for 2024 in their last set of projections in December — an estimate Williams said is still a “reasonable starting point” for rate cuts this year.