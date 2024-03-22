ECB’s Christine Lagarde Tells Euro-Zone Leaders Price Slowdown To Continue

Global EconomicsECB’s Christine Lagarde Tells Euro-Zone Leaders Price Slowdown To Continue
The easing in euro-area inflation is expected to persist, thanks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area leaders at a summit in Brussels, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Lagarde also said:
Growth is projected to pick up in the course of 2024, mainly driven by increasing purchasing power
Economic resilience requires higher productivity, which needs higher capital investment
The capital markets union will have to play a key role in that regard
NOTE: The comments on growth and inflation are in line with the ECB’s latest economic outlook
