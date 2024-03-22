ECB’s Christine Lagarde Tells Euro-Zone Leaders Price Slowdown To Continue

NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsECB’s Christine Lagarde Tells Euro-Zone Leaders Price Slowdown To Continue
The easing in euro-area inflation is expected to persist, thanks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area leaders at a summit in Brussels, according to people familiar with the discussions.

22 Mar 2024, 10:43 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- The easing in euro-area inflation is expected to persist, thanks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told euro-area leaders at a summit in Brussels, according to people familiar with the discussions. 

Lagarde also said:

  • Growth is projected to pick up in the course of 2024, mainly driven by increasing purchasing power
  • Economic resilience requires higher productivity, which needs higher capital investment
  • The capital markets union will have to play a key role in that regard
  • NOTE: The comments on growth and inflation are in line with the ECB’s latest economic outlook
  • Read More: ECB’s Nagel Says Rate Cuts Won’t Be Automatic Once They Begin

