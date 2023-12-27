Dubai’s Red-Hot Property Market Is Bracing For A Slowdown

Dubai’s property market has long been known for sharp booms and busts, with one of its most dramatic downturns coming in 2009, following years of debt-fueled growth. The crash left some of its largest developers on the brink of bankruptcy. Prices rebounded in 2011 before slumping again in 2014 after an oil price collapse hurt regional economies. Since then, the government has introduced a series of reforms for buyers and developers to limit volatility including raising required down payments for mortgages to 20%.