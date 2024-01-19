Global Passive Funds Put Added Strain On China’s Stock Rout

The Chinese stock market has fallen almost every day of the new year, and the opening bell Thursday seemed to signal yet another miserable session, with the CSI 300 Index dropping to a five-year low. But a sharp afternoon rebound helped the benchmark close the day up 1.4%, after slumping as much as 1.8%. Since 2005, these types of sharp reversals have only occurred on seven occasions, three of which came during the 2008 financial crisis.