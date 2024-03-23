China’s Policy Meeting on Property Raises Hope of Aid for Sector

China’s property sector so far has shown little hint of a turnaround. Home sales are in a third year of decline and show no signs of improvement. Once-mighty China Evergrande Group has received a liquidation order and Country Garden Holdings Co. is at risk of one. Cash-flow troubles are emerging among more developers — including state-backed ones such as China Vanke Co. Property investment slumped 9% in the first two months of the year, more than expected.