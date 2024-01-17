China Home Prices Fall Most Since 2015 As Downturn Persists
New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.45% last month from November, when they declined 0.37%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Wednesday.
(Bloomberg) -- China home prices fell the most in almost nine years in December, underscoring why officials are extending support to the biggest cities to end the property crisis.
New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.45% last month from November, when they declined 0.37%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Wednesday. The decrease was the steepest since February 2015. The second-hand market didn’t fare any better, with prices sliding 0.79%, the same pace as the previous month.
China’s extended property downturn has been a major headwind for the economy and ratcheted up pressure on developers that are struggling to repay debts and complete projects. It’s sparked a raft of moves from authorities to stem the downward spiral, including relaxing homebuying curbs last month in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the country’s biggest housing markets.
“Easing measures in Beijing and Shanghai have warmed up sales there, but the overall effect turned out to be worse than expected,” said Chen Wenjing research director China Index Holdings. “The crux is that demand remains sluggish, and shaky confidence on household income refrains homebuyers from adding leverage.”
To boost confidence, the government has also signaled stronger support to stanch developers’ funding woes. Financial firms are responding to lending tasks the government set out earlier, with major lender Ping An Bank Co. putting 41 developers on a list of builders eligible for its funding support, Bloomberg reported. Authorities also recently called on local governments to better ease developers’ financing needs, including drafting a list of projects eligible for funding.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.