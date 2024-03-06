China Defends 5% Goal, Vows Vigorous Effort To Grow Economy
(Bloomberg) -- China’s top economic officials defended the nation’s plan to grow the economy by around 5% this year, one day after the ambitious target was met with skepticism by some economists due to a perceived lack of sufficient policy support.
The goal is a “positive target that can be attained through vigorous effort,” Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday.
He took questions about future policy direction to grow the world’s second-largest economy alongside four other top officials: Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China, the finance and commerce chiefs, as well as new top securities regulator Wu Qing.
The officials’ comments will be scrutinized by investors seeking details on how President Xi Jinping’s government will repeat last year’s expansion in more challenging circumstances without broad stimulus. Markets were disappointed by the lack of forceful steps announced at the opening of the legislature on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the confab only expecting the economy to expand by 4.6% in 2024.
The joint press briefing was the first time in at least a decade that so many economic chiefs shared a stage for one conference during the legislative session. Previously, officials typically held briefings in smaller groups, except for pandemic years when many skipped such conferences.
Zheng said China’s plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of ultra-long special central government bonds in 2024 will drive investment and consumption, and that most of the 1 trillion yuan sovereign debt issued in October will be used this year. That issuance in 2023 raised the budget deficit from 3% to 3.8% of GDP, with funds used for disaster relief and construction.
Both Zheng and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao revealed China’s exports increased about 10% year-on-year in the first two months of 2024, giving that data a day before its official release and after exports last year posted their first annual decline since 2016.
That was the latest example of officials front-running key data releases, as authorities seek to stabilize the economy and guide the stock market. In January, Premier Li Qiang revealed China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023 a day before the official figure was due. That month, PBOC governor Pan disclosed a cut in the reserve requirement ratio about two weeks before it took effect, in a rare move.
Officials managing China’s massive economy are grappling with record low consumer confidence, falling home prices and an increasingly competitive job market. That’s weighed on consumption and led to a price war among retailers, which has been hampered by weakening overseas demand.
China still has room to cut the RRR for banks, Pan said, without indicating a timeframe for such a move that would likely encourage lending and unleash more liquidity into the markets. Promoting a moderate recovery in prices and ensuring a healthy balance sheet for banks are important considerations for the bank’s policy making, he added.
The central bank is expected to deliver more moderate cuts to interest rates this year. The PBOC has used surprise easing steps — such as a record cut to a key mortgage reference rate — to squeeze more value out of its policy actions in recent months.
Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said officials would strengthen coordination with other tools such as monetary, employment and industrial policies. Those comments came after Premier Li’s yearly report to China’s highest-profile annual political meeting kept fiscal stimulus broadly the same as last year, and avoided bold moves to boost consumption or lift a slumping property sector.
