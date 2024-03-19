BOJ’s Small Rate Hike May Have Big Ripple Effect Around The World

Banks including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are all set to enjoy a boost to lending income. With the bulk of loans based on floating rates, the changes in BOJ policy rates are likely to have an immediate impact. For instance, MUFG has said that net interest income at its core banking unit will increase by at least 35 billion yen if the BOJ raises its policy rate to 0% from minus 0.1%.