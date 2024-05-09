Andrew Bailey Signals Bank of England May Cut Rates More Quickly Than Expected

With the governing Conservatives trailing the main opposition Labour Party by more than 20 points in recent polling, the change in mood music from the MPC will be a boost to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he seeks to persuade voters that his plan to turn the UK economy around is working. He must hold a general election in the next 9 months, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has repeatedly talked up the possibility of reductions, saying they would give voters a “feel-good factor.”