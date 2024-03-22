Biden To Award $6 Billion To Decarbonize U.S. Heavy Industry

Among those, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is proposing to make steel using hydrogen, as well as another project to expand production of the metal for electrical transformers and electric-vehicle motors at its Butler Works plant north of Pittsburgh, according to one of the people. Century Aluminum Co., based in Chicago, was encouraged to proceed on at least two different proposals, including construction of the first primary smelter for the energy-intensive metal in the US in decades, the person said.