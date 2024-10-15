Stage Set For Priyanka Gandhi's Electoral Debut From Wayanad As EC Announces Bypoll

With the Election Commission announcing the bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the stage is set for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut from the Kerala constituency that could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics.

Soon after the EC announced the Wayanad bypoll, the Congress declared that Priyanka Gandhi would be its candidate from there.

Days after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress announced in June that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut.

If elected, this will be the first time that Priyanka Gandhi will enter Parliament as an MP. This will also be the first time that the three Gandhi family members-- Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka-- will be in Parliament together.