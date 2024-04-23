Lok Sabha Polls: CM Mohan Yadav Confident Of BJP Clean Sweep In MP, Including Chhindwara
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence today that the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a victory in all 29 seats of the state. He emphasised the party's commitment to clinch the Chhindwara constituency, a long-standing Congress stronghold and the electoral turf of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Despite pivotal political transitions—including the BJP's rise to power in 2014 and its strengthened position in 2019, with a nationwide tally of 303 seats—Chhindwara has remained steadfast in its support for the Congress.
However, Yadav expressed confidence in a different outcome this time around because of the "Modi ki guarantee," Yadav said in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.
"People have seen PM Modi's 10-year track record. We have people's support. There is no anti-incumbency factor against Modi," Yadav said.
2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Reflecting on past electoral outcomes, Yadav highlighted the BJP's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Assembly polls.
"During the 2014 elections, the BJP secured 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2019, the party's seat count increased to 28, following Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join our party. This year, I am optimistic about our prospects in winning Chhindwara too," Yadav said.
Yadav cited the party's increasing vote share, which rose from 44% to 48% in the Assembly elections and peaked at 58% during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"We are poised to achieve even greater success this time," he said.
In terms of the political landscape, Yadav highlighted the BJP's clear agenda, echoing PM Modi's vision of a "double engine Sarkar." He emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts between the central and state governments, particularly in initiatives such as the interlinking of river projects aimed at fostering regional development.
Insights Into Personal Life
Shifting focus from politics, Yadav offered insights on his personal life, revealing that his three children reside separately from him at present. He explained his decision by expressing concern that their proximity to the official Chief Minister's residence might disrupt their focus on their respective pursuits.
"My child is currently pursuing his studies in Bhopal, having completed his MBBS and now pursuing his MS. It's essential for him to concentrate on his education without distractions," Yadav said.
With a steadfast commitment to his responsibilities as Chief Minister, Yadav maintains a clear distinction between his public duties and personal obligations, ensuring an unwavering focus on both fronts, he said.