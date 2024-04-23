Lok Sabha Polls: CM Mohan Yadav Confident Of BJP Clean Sweep In MP, Including Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence today that the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a victory in all 29 seats of the state. He emphasised the party's commitment to clinch the Chhindwara constituency, a long-standing Congress stronghold and the electoral turf of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Despite pivotal political transitions—including the BJP's rise to power in 2014 and its strengthened position in 2019, with a nationwide tally of 303 seats—Chhindwara has remained steadfast in its support for the Congress.

However, Yadav expressed confidence in a different outcome this time around because of the "Modi ki guarantee," Yadav said in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

"People have seen PM Modi's 10-year track record. We have people's support. There is no anti-incumbency factor against Modi," Yadav said.