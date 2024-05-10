Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhavi Lata Vs Asaduddin Owaisi — Check Key Battles In Phase 4

The fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13. The first phase of the elections, held on April 19, saw a voter turnout of around 66.14%. The second phase of the elections was held on April 26 and witnessed a voter turnout of around 66.71%. The third phase, held on May 7, reported a voter turnout of around 61.1%.

During the fourth phase, a total of 96 seats across 10 states and Union territories will witness contests. Several states will host voting, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 constituencies in Telangana, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, eight seats in West Bengal, and five seats each in Bihar and Jharkhand. Polling will also take place at four seats in Odisha and one seat from Jammu and Kashmir.

In the earlier three stages, there were contests between influential Union Ministers, ex-Chief Ministers, and Bollywood actors. However, in the fourth phase, prominent politicians are vying to win a stronghold and swing seats.

Prominent candidates in the fourth phase include Madhavi Latha, Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Mohua Moitra, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

Here is a look at the heavyweight battles in this phase: