ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Polls
The term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.
The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.
The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.
The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.
But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.
Opinion
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Biggest Peacetime Movement Of Men, Material In World
"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.
Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.
Opinion
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Size, Scale And Economics Of The World's Biggest Election
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT