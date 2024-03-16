Assembly Elections 2024: Check Dates For Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal And Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission has announced the schedule of assembly elections in four states that will be held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls this summer.

Elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 for 60 and 32 assembly constituencies, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh will head to polls on May 13 to elect representatives in 175 seats.

Odisha will conduct elections in four phases — May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The state has 147 constituencies.

The results will be announced on June 4.

By-elections will also be held for 26 assembly seats across multiple states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

India will vote to select its next government starting April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4 as the poll body kicked off the poll process in the world's biggest democracy.

The Lok Sabha elections will span over seven phases from April through early June, according to the schedule announced on Saturday. Phase one will begin on April 19, and will end with the final seventh phase on June 1.