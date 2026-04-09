Iran's $1-Per-Barrel Hormuz Toll: India May Pay $2.2 Million Daily On Oil Imports

Iran's proposal to impose a $1 per barrel transit charge on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz is emerging as a potential new risk for global energy markets, even as the legal feasibility of such a move remains uncertain.

Iran is also exploring routing these transit payments through cryptocurrency or the Chinese yuan, a move aimed at avoiding sanctions-related constraints but one that raises concerns around transparency, traceability and compliance risks for global shippers and oil buyers.

The Strait handles nearly 20% of global oil consumption, and any disruption, cost escalation or compliance uncertainty linked to Hormuz tends to be disproportionately priced into oil markets, experts say.

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Impact on India

For India, the proposed toll could directly add to its oil import bill. India accounts for around 14.7% of crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and if the cost is borne by buyers, this works out to an additional $2.2 million a day, or about $803 million annually, according to estimates reviewed by NDTV Profit.

Asia absorbs nearly 90% of crude and condensate volumes moving through Hormuz, with India among the top four buyers alongside China, Japan and South Korea.

Industry executives caution that while $1 per barrel appears modest, the impact compounds because of sheer volumes. Haresh Calcuttawala, Co-founder of Trezix, said the macro impact on India could be limited but not insignificant. “The impact on India is around 0.04 to 0.05% of GDP and it will not exceed 1% on downstream petrochemicals,” he said, adding that input material costs are already running at elevated levels.

However, some of the cost impact could be offset if markets factor in smoother flows through the Strait. Calcuttawalla explains that if vessels continue to pass through Hormuz by paying the toll, overall crude prices could soften due to reduced disruption risk, partly neutralising the financial impact of the levy itself.

Sourav Mitra, partner, Oil and Gas at Grant Thornton Bharat, cautioned against focusing only on the headline cost. “The concern is less about the absolute cost of a $1 levy and more about the uncertainty it introduces.

Potential rerouting, delays, and higher logistics and insurance costs could tighten supply conditions in the near term,” he said, adding that Hormuz-related tensions historically add short-term risk premiums to crude prices.

He noted that India would feel the impact through higher landed costs and working capital pressure for oil marketing companies, though strategic petroleum reserves and diversified sourcing offer some cushion.

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Why Iran is imposing the toll

Market participants view the proposed levy less as a conventional transit charge and more as a geopolitical pressure tactic. Sources on condition of anonymity say the move is aimed at forcing negotiations over war-related losses.

“This is a negotiation tactic against what Iran is claiming as financial losses. If there is no tolling, Iran will want compensation from the US-Israel alliance for the war,” one source said.

From a legal and operational standpoint, Mitra flagged doubts around enforceability. Strategic chokepoints such as Hormuz are governed by international norms on transit passage, limiting the scope for unilateral tolls unless linked to specific services, he said.

Shipping companies say compliance requirements are already becoming tighter. Iran is seeking detailed disclosures including vessel ownership, flag, origin, destination and the nationality of crew members. Routes closer to the Iranian coastline are being flagged to facilitate checks and inspections.

Abhishek Wadekar, Chairman of Tradelink International, said that recent hostilities had already stranded commodity vessels for weeks, pushing up costs on cargoes such as sulphur and phosphates destined for India.

“Even now, shippers are cautious, and any new charge will ultimately be passed on to the end consumer,” he said.

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What's next



Alongside the proposed toll, Iran is exploring the use of cryptocurrency and the Chinese yuan as the only permitted payment modes for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a move seen as aimed at bypassing sanction-related costs and restrictions.

Market participants say this limits exposure to the dollar-based financial system but introduces significant opacity, as the yuan remains a closed currency largely circulated bilaterally between China and Iran, while crypto-based settlements are difficult to trace and audit.

Shippers also flag concerns that such payment channels could enable off‑book settlements, barter-style arrangements and parallel economic activity, making compliance and reporting more complex.

While markets may initially price in relief if vessel movement continues, experts warn that payment opacity could create deeper risks.

Sagarika Chakraborty, CEO and Head of Global Investigations at IIRIS, said linking access to Hormuz with opaque payment channels adds a new layer of financial complexity.

“If transit through Hormuz becomes contingent on payments routed through non‑transparent systems like crypto or alternative currencies, it creates parallel financial rails that are far harder to diligence. Compliance, sanctions exposure and financial crime risks tend to expand quietly in such environments,” she said.

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