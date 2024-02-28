WTO Nations To Chalk Out Appellate Body Revival On Third Day Of Ministers' Meet
The appellate body is currently defunct as the appointment of members remains halted
The World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference currently underway in Abu Dhabi will look at the functioning of the highest dispute settlement authority—the appellate body—on Wednesday, the third day of the four-day conference.
The appellate body is currently defunct as the appointment of members remains halted. In June 2022, at the 12th ministerial meeting, the ministers adopted an MC12 outcome document that addresses the way forward on WTO reform and the commitment to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system in place by 2024.
"WTO reform has become an important element in efforts to ensure a successful Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi," according to the briefing notes on the site of the trade body.
As far as the current draft of the MC13 document is concerned, WTO reform emerging from MC13 will reaffirm the ministers' commitment at MC12 to work towards necessary reform of the WTO and acknowledge the progress made.
It is also expected to note the work to date on improving the daily functioning of WTO councils, committees and negotiating groups, along with instructing the General Council and its subsidiary bodies to continue their work and report progress to the next Ministerial Conference.
The resumption of the appellate body gains importance to India as the country has appealed to the body in the settlement of technology tariff disputes with the EU and Japan.
Progress So far
Over the course of the last two days of the multilateral meeting, India has retained its stand to push for a permanent solution for foodgrain stockholding at MC13.
India argued that the focus should not be 'narrowed down to the trade interests of exporting countries only', according to a press release on the matter. India has held that developing countries require more leeway to maintain domestic food security and support their poorer populations.
"India also recalled the vast differences in the actual per-farmer domestic support provided by different countries, as notified to the WTO. Some developed countries provide subsidies that are 200 times higher than the subsidies provided by the developing countries," the release said.
India is said to have raised that it was the WTO's duty to ensure a level playing field in international agriculture trade for millions of low-income or resource-poor farmers.
India To See Gains From GATS Talks
In a move that is likely to benefit India, over 70 nations, like the UK, UAE and Australia, have agreed to take on additional obligations in the services sector under an agreement of the WTO, according to a PTI report.
These members are taking on additional obligations under the General Agreement on Goods in Services, or GATS, to ease non-goods trade among themselves and extend similar concessions to all other members of the WTO, it said.
The GATS, which emerged as a counterpart to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) for merchandise trade in 1995, looks at creating a credible and reliable system of international trade rules for services.
The additional obligation could translate into market access for Indian professional companies, pending standards requirement and is said to help reduce service trade costs by 10% for lower-middle-income economies and 14% for upper-middle income economies, with overall savings of $127 billion, it said.