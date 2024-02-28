WTO Nations To Chalk Out Appellate Body Revival On Third Day Of Ministers' Meet

The World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference currently underway in Abu Dhabi will look at the functioning of the highest dispute settlement authority—the appellate body—on Wednesday, the third day of the four-day conference.

The appellate body is currently defunct as the appointment of members remains halted. In June 2022, at the 12th ministerial meeting, the ministers adopted an MC12 outcome document that addresses the way forward on WTO reform and the commitment to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system in place by 2024.

"WTO reform has become an important element in efforts to ensure a successful Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi," according to the briefing notes on the site of the trade body.

As far as the current draft of the MC13 document is concerned, WTO reform emerging from MC13 will reaffirm the ministers' commitment at MC12 to work towards necessary reform of the WTO and acknowledge the progress made.

It is also expected to note the work to date on improving the daily functioning of WTO councils, committees and negotiating groups, along with instructing the General Council and its subsidiary bodies to continue their work and report progress to the next Ministerial Conference.

The resumption of the appellate body gains importance to India as the country has appealed to the body in the settlement of technology tariff disputes with the EU and Japan.