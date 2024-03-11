Workforce Formalisation, Women Participation To Drive India's Growth, Says Natixis' Nguyen

Formalisation of the workforce and an increase in women's participation need to go hand-in-hand to boost India's growth, according to Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist covering emerging Asia from Natixis.

In India, the current rate of women's participation has increased to 37% of the total labour force from 31% in 2011. But, the country needs to do more to meet the number of women entering the labour force in the next three to five years, Nguyen told NDTV Profit in an interview.

As more women join the workforce, a question arises: What's next? as most of them are joining the informal sector, she said.

Here, formalisation of the labour sector comes into play as formal sector jobs channelise income to investments like pension funds and mutual funds, Nguyen said.

In 2017, India had a 6.4 crore increase in formal jobs, which is a significant rise, transforming the landscape in India in terms of income tax to purchasing power, she said.

India remains a bright spot as it has shown resilience during global headwinds, which has caught the attention of investors around the globe, Nguyen said.

India has improved its fiscal position. It has also reduced subsidies and increased the share of revenue in the GDP, which is going to be a factor propelling India's growth, she said.

As revenue's share rises in India's GDP on the back of an income tax increase while subsidies come down, it will free up space for India in the capital expenditure sector, Nguyen said.

"This gradual broadening of capex will allow a broadening of the investment landscape in India."

As far as the global economy is concerned, she expects a rate cut this year. After Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's testamony on Wednesday, it's become clear that this year it's going to be rate cuts. Now, it's a question of time and data dependency.

Nguyen said inflation in the U.S. will come down, though not very quickly. It will come down just enough for the world's largest economy to bring down its nominal rate.

Risk appetite is still very strong given the strong performance of the equities, which also directs the global economy on the path of monetary condition loosening.