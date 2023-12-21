Traded Bond Outstanding Rises To $2.47 Trillion In July-September Quarter: Report
While all bonds are debt, all debts are not bonds, as bank loans and loans from multilateral agencies like the World Bank, IMF and the Asian Development Bank are debt but not bonds.
Total outstanding bonds traded in the domestic market inched up to $2.47 trillion as of September 2023 from $2.34 trillion in March 2023, says a report.
Of the total bonds outstanding, the Central government bonds (G-secs) stood at $1.34 trillion as of the second quarter (Q2), up from $1.06 trillion in the March 2023 quarter, Vishal Goenka, cofounder of Indiabonds.com, said quoting the Reserve Bank data.
On the other hand, the country's total external debt, which are government and corporate bonds as well as their loans from lenders, rose marginally to $629.1 billion as of June 2023, although the debt-GDP ratio declined to 18.6%, according to RBI data.
External debt rose by $4.7 billion from $624.3 billion in March 2023, the RBI data showed and as a percentage of GDP it declined to 18.6$ in June 2023 from 18.8% in March 2023.
The report on bonds by Indiabonds.com, which is a SEBI-registered online bond platform that provides investing solutions, is the collation of the official data from the RBI, the Clearing Corporation, and the Securities and Exchange Board.
At $1.34 trillion, the G-secs have the highest share at 46.04% of total bonds outstanding, while states' bonds constituted 24.4%, or $604 billion, says the report.
Treasury bills stood at $111 billion constituting 4.51% of the total debt, it added.
The third biggest component of the bond pile is the corporate bonds worth 21.52% of the total at $531 billion in Q2.
Then there are $17 billion of Uday bonds, $15 billion worth of special securities and $53 billion of floating rate bonds as of the September quarter of this fiscal.
In the June 2023 quarter, the central government debt stood at $1.30 trillion, 44.94% of the total, which jumped from $1.06 trillion or 45.24% of the total.
The states' debt bonds at $597 billion or 24.51% of the total, and that of corporate bonds stood at $537 billion or 21.86% in March 2023. These two figures respectively stood at $548 billion or 24.85% and $510 billion or 21.83% in the March 2023 quarter.