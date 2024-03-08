Simplification Of KYC: A Standstill Budget Announcement
The FM had envisioned adopting a "risk-based approach" rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to simplify the KYC process.
The road to "simplify the Know-Your-Customer system" has been anything but simple. The status of the non-starter budget announcement is best defined as a "work in progress," as regulators are yet to arrive at a point of consensus on how to improve the system.
The simplification of the KYC system dates back to a 2023 budget announcement, when the Union finance minister envisioned adopting a "risk-based approach" rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
“The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Why Hasn't It Taken Off?
The risk-based approach would involve a level of KYC depending on the kind of relationship a customer wants to have with the financial service provider, a senior official with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit before adding that the government is currently evaluating how best the Reverse Bank of India's report (on a risk-based approach) can be implemented.
The ministry of finance has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to look into the implementation of the RBI report, NDTV Profit has learned.
The challenge with building a uniform KYC database has been the varying levels of due diligence followed by different entities, according to Vinay Narkar, partner for transformation practice at KPMG India.
"Each financial institution can use one of almost four-five modes of obtaining KYC data and many interpret it in their own way. The need of the hour is a single-window KYC repository," he told NDTV Profit.
CKYC refers to Central KYC, an initiative of the government of India that envisions a structure that allows investors to complete their KYC only once before interacting with various entities across the financial sector.
The Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India is authorised by the government of India to function as the Central KYC Registry and it is governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules of 2005.
"...While through CKYC, we have a single window; however, its usage has been a challenge in its current version due to the data quality and accessibility. Uploading data is a non-business-generating activity for financial institutions and is more of a compliance activity. When data is not uploaded properly, then usability becomes a challenge," Narkar said.
KRA offers a centralisation of KYC records in the securities market, where an individual looking to engage with a SEBI-regulated financial institution would submit details through the KYC registration form and supporting documents.
The intermediary would then upload the details to the system of the KYC Registration Agency, making them accessible to all SEBI-registered intermediaries that deal with the same individual. This eliminates the need to repeat the process and makes verified KYC details readily available every time the individual interacts with a new SEBI-regulated entity.
Fintechs Seek A Single-Window Solution
At a recent meeting of the finance minister and the fintech ecosystem stakeholders in late February, they also deliberated on the simplification and digitization of KYC across all fintech platforms.
Fintechs have expressed the need for a single-window system, as currently multiple regulators call for different KYC requirements. They (fintechs) have asked for a single-window system where overlapping details would be made available between regulators, the same official said.
"KYC has always been a big risk area, with some push and pull between fintech players and regulators. Fintechs want to create a seamless customer journey, which needs to be balanced with layered KYC checks,“ Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., told NDTV Profit.
She added that while the data collection process has been simplified with the e-KYC database, the obligation to verify all data rests squarely with the regulated entity.
"The RBI has always maintained that even if you pull data from one place, the regulated entity must apply its mind to create an added layer of verification. There is no single verified database that platforms can rely on, given that the RBI has always maintained that the ultimate accountability for KYC verification rests with the regulated entity."
A second government official, who did not wish to be named, also agreed that talks on a single KYC window have been ongoing for some time now with no clear resolution.
Concerns about responsibility in the case of misuse, accountability and the incentive to share are yet to be resolved and the resolution is not likely to be imminent, the second official said.
Solution In sight?
A solution in terms of bringing all the regulators on the same page can be worked out, according to Ahluwalia.
"We have technology such as private blockchain, which is able to create a secure system to ensure data is reliable and not tampered with. That said, the entire ecosystem has to work towards updating those records," she said, before adding that such a system would be best managed by the RBI and could be made interoperable across regulators.
Similarly, Narkar added that a single-window centralised KYC through CERSAI will be a step in the right direction.
"A single system across regulators is possible and can potentially build on CERSAI and be implemented in the same way that Aadhaar is implemented. The recently announced implementation of an upgraded version of CERSAI with categorisation of data records uploaded for confidence levels is a step in the right direction. However, the usage of this mechanism in a non-face-to-face mode will require more clarity," he said.
KYC simplification doesn't have to be through a monolithic entity. As the KRA model shows, KYC centralisation needs to be made interoperable (among regulators), and it is possible. We will have to wait for a call to be taken by the Somanathan committee, a third official with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit.
Requests to officials of the finance ministry seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publication.