Simplification Of KYC: A Standstill Budget Announcement

The risk-based approach would involve a level of KYC depending on the kind of relationship a customer wants to have with the financial service provider, a senior official with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit before adding that the government is currently evaluating how best the Reverse Bank of India's report (on a risk-based approach) can be implemented.

The ministry of finance has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to look into the implementation of the RBI report, NDTV Profit has learned.

The challenge with building a uniform KYC database has been the varying levels of due diligence followed by different entities, according to Vinay Narkar, partner for transformation practice at KPMG India.

"Each financial institution can use one of almost four-five modes of obtaining KYC data and many interpret it in their own way. The need of the hour is a single-window KYC repository," he told NDTV Profit.

CKYC refers to Central KYC, an initiative of the government of India that envisions a structure that allows investors to complete their KYC only once before interacting with various entities across the financial sector.

The Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India is authorised by the government of India to function as the Central KYC Registry and it is governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules of 2005.

"...While through CKYC, we have a single window; however, its usage has been a challenge in its current version due to the data quality and accessibility. Uploading data is a non-business-generating activity for financial institutions and is more of a compliance activity. When data is not uploaded properly, then usability becomes a challenge," Narkar said.

KRA offers a centralisation of KYC records in the securities market, where an individual looking to engage with a SEBI-regulated financial institution would submit details through the KYC registration form and supporting documents.

The intermediary would then upload the details to the system of the KYC Registration Agency, making them accessible to all SEBI-registered intermediaries that deal with the same individual. This eliminates the need to repeat the process and makes verified KYC details readily available every time the individual interacts with a new SEBI-regulated entity.