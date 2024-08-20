Rupee Opens Flat Even As Crude Drops On Weak China Outlook
Rupee opened flat at 83.87 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at 83.87 on Monday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday, even as the dollar index and crude oil prices fell.
With the RBI firmly in control, the rupee is likely to remain within a narrow range, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "However, if the RBI eases its grip on the rupee, a swift move towards the Rs 83.60 level could be on the horizon."
According to Pabari, the rupee will currently fluctuate between Rs 83.80 and Rs 84.05, with a wider range of Rs 83.60–84.05 in the medium term.
Brent Crude was trading just above $77.00 and was down by 0.70% as of 9:10 a.m. IST, with the dollar index at 101.95. Crude prices fell the most in more than two weeks, as China's tepid demand outlook outweighed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The rupee is likely to trade in a narrow range of Rs 83.80–83.90 on Tuesday as the dollar index fell, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, who expected the rupee to open a tad stronger at Rs 83.84.
"While FPIs remain sellers in equities, flows in the debt segment could be the reason for rupees rise."