Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar, Remains Above 84 Mark

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Tuesday. The local currency traded at Rs 84.06 per dollar.

The rupee had closed flat at 84.07 on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India will continue to protect the rupee at 84.08 for some more time before it allows a move lower, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The currency will remain in a narrow range of 84.05-84.10.