Rising Interest Rates Threaten India’s Credit Growth and Pressure Margins

Thursday: SK Hynix’s (000660 KS) quarterly revenue is expected to jump 35%, estimates show, as global demand for chips returns and AI adoption picks up pace. DRAM sales will probably surge 58%. Inventory restocking and a pickup in Chinese smartphone demand has contributed to higher DRAM average selling prices, analysts from HSBC said. Chief Executive Kwak Noh-Jung is confident, predicting the AI memory boom may help double the firm’s market value over the next three years.