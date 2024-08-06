Retail Inflation Dips 3.67% In June For Industrial Workers

Retail inflation for industrial workers decreased to 3.67% in June from 3.86% the previous month, primarily due to reduced prices for certain food items.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2024 moderated to 3.67%, as compared to 5.57% in June 2023," a Labour Ministry statement said.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers was 141.4 points in June, up from 139.9 points in May.

In June, the Food and Beverages Group within the CPI-IW was recorded at 148.7 points, up from 145.2 points in May.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

(With Inputs From PTI)