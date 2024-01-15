Red Sea Crisis Impact May Be Seen In January Trade, Says Commerce Ministry

Indian trade has not experienced any major impact from the Red Sea crisis, but it would likely absorb some impact in January, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The country's trade deficit has narrowed to $19.8 billion in December in comparison with $20.6 billion in the previous month.

The ministry highlighted that there was no stress on container availability as additional fleets had been roped in to ensure they keep up with the revised schedules. However, officials said the combined impact of higher freight costs, insurance premium and longer transit times could make imported goods significantly more expensive.

"The export promotion council has indicated to us that exporters are withholding consignments because of increased freight charges and surcharges imposed by shipping lines," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, at a press conference in New Delhi.

"India is beating the global trends in trade. And we expect higher volumes of exports in the last quarter of the current fiscal," Barthwal said.

The sailing of most of the ships have been impacted and generally postponed by two to three weeks as the incoming ships with longer routes are delayed, according to the ministry.

It is monitoring the situation in the Red Sea and will be holding an inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday. "It (the crisis) will have some negative impact. But the extent of the impact will need to be assessed and we will do that assessment soon," the Commerce Secretary said.