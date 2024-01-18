RBI's Economic Activity Index Projects Q3 FY24 GDP Growth At 7%

India's central bank forecasted GDP growth to remain strong in the October–December quarter.

India's economy remains resilient on the back of robust domestic demand, notwithstanding external headwinds, the bulletin said. Supply chain pressures in India ebbed in December and remained below historical average levels. The RBI's economic activity index now forecasts GDP growth for the third quarter of FY24 at 7%.

Evidence from high-frequency indicators points towards sustained strength in demand conditions in Q3 FY24 and the first half of January 2024, it said.

High-frequency food price data for January 2024 so far indicates that prices of cereals remained steady, while prices of pulses and edible oils registered a broad-based decline. Among key vegetables, tomato and onion prices continued to correct in January.

In India, potential output is picking up with actual output running above it, although the gap is moderate, it said. In FY25, the objective should be to sustain this momentum by securing real GDP growth of at least 7% in an environment of macroeconomic stability, the bulletin said.

Accordingly, inflation needs to align with the target by the second quarter of the year, as projected, and get anchored there, the central bank said. The balance sheets of financial institutions need to be strengthened and asset quality improved further. The ongoing consolidation of fiscal and external balances needs to continue, it said.

The gains of the transformative technological change that is underway must be harnessed for inclusive and participatory purposes, according to the bulletin.