RBI To Boost Liquidity With Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore VRR Auction

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a seven-day variable rate repo auction on Friday for Rs 1.75 lakh crore to provide a cushion to banks in the wake of the Goods and Service Tax outflows, it said in a release on Thursday.

The liquidity in the banking system has tightened significantly over the past couple of months due to demand for currency during the festive season and the RBI's actions in the foreign exchange market and tax payments.

As of Dec. 20, the liquidity deficit was at Rs 1.11 lakh crore, RBI data showed.

The RBI had last conducted a seven-day variable rate repo auction on Dec. 15 for Rs 1 lakh crore, for which the central bank had received bids worth Rs 2.73 lakh crore. This indicates the extent of tightening liquidity in the banking system.

Owing to the tight liquidity conditions currently, overnight money market rates have hardened, with the weighted average rate of the inter-bank call money at 6.80% on Thursday.

"The overall tightening of liquidity conditions is attributed mainly to higher currency leakage during the festive season, government cash balances and the Reserve Bank’s market operations. Driven by these autonomous factors, system liquidity tightened significantly compared to what was envisaged in the October policy statement," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy speech on Dec 8.

Liquidity conditions are expected to ease as government spending picks up, Das said.