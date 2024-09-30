RBI Slams SFBs For Excessive Interest Rates, Unfair Practices

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has said it is 'disheartening' to see some small finance banks indulging in egregious practices like charging excessive interest rates from their borrowers hailing from the marginalized sections of the society. Exhorting such lenders to adopt sustainable business practices as they grow, Swaminathan said some of the SFBs are also collecting instalments in advance and not adjusting the collections against the outstanding loans, and also levying 'usurious fees'.