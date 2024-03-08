RBI May Not Be In A Hurry To Ease Rates, Says HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari

Could the unthinkable of 2023 happen, which is that we may not see any rate action in 2024 from the U.S. if inflation prints stay higher than what is envisaged?

Pranjul, while the whole risk asset community was watching out for when does the commentary and the actual action around rates in the U.S. happen, the recency in prints across core CPI or otherwise in the U.S. isn't very pleasing. Jerome Powell said the same, which is that there's no number out there or no timeline out there.

Pranjul Bhandari: These are great questions. If you take a step back and look at global growth, it's actually doing very well. We just got the February PMI numbers for all countries and global PMI is showing that manufacturing globally is now in expansion mode. Just two months ago, it was in a contraction mode. Services PMI is doing even better. New orders, future expectations are only rising across literally many countries. India, obviously is spearheading all of this.

Even in the US, the PMIs have done very well. Some of the ISM prints have been extremely strong. So generally speaking, it almost seems like growth, you know, is much better now than it was a couple of months ago. Of course there are problems, there are issues out there. For example, Red Sea, and we could see some fallout from there later, but it's not really being seen in the data, at least, you know, right now.

This brings us to inflation. And as you mentioned, January U.S. inflation looked extremely strong, it was higher than expected, more coming from services than from goods. My sense is that yes, this will make a lot of policymakers in the U.S. more thoughtful about the rate cutting cycle than before. To be sure. I think if you look at a very Taylor rule kind of approach, there is space for rate cuts in the U.S., but because January inflation came in so much higher than expected, I think, right now all eyes are on February inflation. You know—will it also surprise on the upside, or will it show some softening? So there are lots of moving parts and we are all prisoners of monthly data at this point of time.

You know, a US economist does have his Fed rate cut, first rate cut in June. I must say that he's had it there for like over a year now, especially when markets were expecting rate cuts much earlier in the year, he was like a standout view. So from that perspective, he was expecting later rate hikes. But right now because the Taylor rule suggests, so he's keeping to his June 1st rate cut, but of course, I think, February inflation data will have a lot of meat there.