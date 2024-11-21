RBI Defends FX Policy As India’s Attempt To Avert Global Risks

India is trying to keep its currency stable to ensure the economy is insulated from global spillovers and financial stability risks, according to the nation’s central bank.

The level of the rupee is determined by demand and supply in the market, which is reflective of the macro fundamentals of the economy, Reserve Bank of India officials including Deputy Governor Michael Patra wrote in their monthly bulletin Wednesday.

The comments try to address criticism that the RBI has artificially kept the exchange rate stable through excessive interventions in the foreign exchange market. The RBI has used its nearly $700 billion forex pile to prevent wild swings in the rupee, making it one of the least volatile currencies in the world.

“Forex market interventions need to be adjusted for the economy’s size to draw a fair conclusion,” RBI officials wrote. The monetary authority’s net interventions to the gross domestic product averaged 1.6% from February to October 2022, against 1.5% during earlier crises, which were of much lower magnitude, they added.