PSBs Advised To Monitor Top 20 Insolvency Cases, Says Financial Services Secretary

The Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services held a review meeting with banks—particularly public sector bank chiefs—on Friday to review the progress of the 'bad bank' and the status of pending insolvency cases.

The managing directors of banks have been instructed to monitor and review all their ongoing insolvency cases very closely, particularly the top 20 accounts at their level, Vivek Joshi, secretary, Department of Financial Services, told media after the meeting.

Joshi presided over a workshop on customer service and two meetings—one on the progress of the National Asset Reconstruction Co., commonly known as the 'bad bank' and the other on the resolution of accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.