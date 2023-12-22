PSBs Advised To Monitor Top 20 Insolvency Cases, Says Financial Services Secretary
The Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services held a review meeting with banks—particularly public sector bank chiefs—on Friday to review the progress of the 'bad bank' and the status of pending insolvency cases.
The managing directors of banks have been instructed to monitor and review all their ongoing insolvency cases very closely, particularly the top 20 accounts at their level, Vivek Joshi, secretary, Department of Financial Services, told media after the meeting.
Joshi presided over a workshop on customer service and two meetings—one on the progress of the National Asset Reconstruction Co., commonly known as the 'bad bank' and the other on the resolution of accounts under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
NARCL Progress To Be Reviewed By FM
Friday's meeting served as a preparatory session for the meet to discuss functioning of the NARCL with the Finance Minister, Joshi said.
The meeting was attended by SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and other MDs and CEOs/EDs of banks, including that of PSBs and the chairmen of NARCL and the India Debt Resolution Co..
During the meeting, NARCL and banks flagged challenges faced by them, according to a press release on the matter.
"Further, deliberations of processes that could lead to minimising the time taken for the acquisition process were done. The issues pertaining to inter-se creditors arising due to differential security structures, additional collaterals, exclusive securities, which lead to longer time frame, were also discussed," it said.
In response to a Rajya Sabha query during the recently concluded Parliament winter session, the Finance Ministry said that 10 public sector banks have assigned a total debt of Rs 11,617 crore to the NARCL, since the start of the calendar year until November 2023. This is against an original aim of Rs 2 lakh crore set in September 2021.
Source: PIB
More Scrutiny On Ongoing Insolvency Cases
The meeting to review the resolution of cases under the IBC was also on the Ministry's agenda, including the status of ongoing insolvency cases filed by banks.
The above mentioned release said that to expedite the admission of insolvency applications, banks suggested that the record of default provided by the National E-Governance Services Ltd. should be accepted as sufficient ground for ascertaining the existence of a default.
Banks also flagged the need for a collaboration among their legal teams, NeSL and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India for swift, efficient and timebound resolution, it said.
The meeting was also attended by Manoj Govil, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; Ravi Mitall, chairman of the IBBI; senior officials of DFS and MCA, among others.
The workshop on customer service advised PSBs to institutionalise customer service measurement, develop a customer-centric mindset across the organisation, adopt technology for improving customer service and set service delivery standards.