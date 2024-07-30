PM Modi Urges Industries To Align With 'Viksit Bharat' Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industries to align closely with the government’s vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and emphasised the need for industries to actively compete with the government in advancing the country's progress.

India is currently the only country in the world experiencing both high growth and low inflation, marking a significant turnaround from its economic challenges in the past, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the post-budget Confederation of Indian Industry conference, highlighting the country's remarkable economic trajectory and governance achievements.

India will celebrate the century of independence as a developed nation, the PM reiterated.

In his keynote address, Modi reflected on the nation's economic journey since 2014, a period he described as transformative. He recalled the critical question that faced the country back then: how to emerge from the 'Fragile 5' group of economies. “Today, we are long out of that grouping,” Modi asserted.