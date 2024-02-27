Nirmala Sitharaman Says Next-Generation Reforms To Top Third-Term Agenda

Sitharaman pointed out that sectors like space, artificial intelligence, warehousing and logistics, agricultural value addition and tourism hold immense untapped potential.

Despite it being a vote on account budget, the government emphasised on India becoming a global hub for AI and related research, according to the minister. "We had (also) announced the setting up of centres of excellence. We have wherewithal land. We are confident we can do it," she said.

The country's needs for warehousing have grown beyond agriculture to the extent of semiconductors and precious metals. There is also immense scope for expanding on logistics, she said. "The (full) potential has not even been touched yet, let alone (talks of) expanding."

Sitharaman appealed to the industry to move forward with "great speed" and step-up private investment. "If globally, investments are coming in, they are seeing prospects here. You are already here, and some are watching the flow of investments.... Look for greater joint-venture partnerships around the world," she said.

The finance minister also assured the industry that India would not lose out on sustainability goals, as it intends to stick to its nationally determined climate commitments. "India is ramping capacity and ensuring green cover is maintained," she said. "Our Paris commitments were met and now, our Scotland commitments will also be met."