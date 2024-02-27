Nirmala Sitharaman Says Next-Generation Reforms To Top Third-Term Agenda
Sectors like space, AI, logistics, agricultural value addition and tourism hold immense untapped potential, she says.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted on Tuesday the Union government's ambition to scale up reforms in a bid to become the third-largest economy in the world from the current fifth position.
The 'next-generation reforms' will claim top spot on the government’s agenda in its third term, she said at FICCI's national conclave on 'Viksit Bharat@2047: Viksit Bharat & Industry' in New Delhi. "Area-specific and systemic reforms have been undertaken in the last 10 years and that will continue into the third term."
Reforms will touch on all factors of production, like land, labour, capital, enterprise and even new-age factors like digital infrastructure, she said.
Sitharaman pointed out that sectors like space, artificial intelligence, warehousing and logistics, agricultural value addition and tourism hold immense untapped potential.
Despite it being a vote on account budget, the government emphasised on India becoming a global hub for AI and related research, according to the minister. "We had (also) announced the setting up of centres of excellence. We have wherewithal land. We are confident we can do it," she said.
The country's needs for warehousing have grown beyond agriculture to the extent of semiconductors and precious metals. There is also immense scope for expanding on logistics, she said. "The (full) potential has not even been touched yet, let alone (talks of) expanding."
Sitharaman appealed to the industry to move forward with "great speed" and step-up private investment. "If globally, investments are coming in, they are seeing prospects here. You are already here, and some are watching the flow of investments.... Look for greater joint-venture partnerships around the world," she said.
The finance minister also assured the industry that India would not lose out on sustainability goals, as it intends to stick to its nationally determined climate commitments. "India is ramping capacity and ensuring green cover is maintained," she said. "Our Paris commitments were met and now, our Scotland commitments will also be met."