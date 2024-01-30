NABARD Projects Priority Sector Credit Target Of Rs 3.97 lakh Crore For Karnataka In 2024-25

Speaking during the State Credit Seminar for Karnataka at their Regional Office, the NABARD CGM said the estimated credit potential is 10.67% higher than the previous years’ credit projection.

“Of the total, the share of agriculture sector including agri-infrastructure and ancillary activities is Rs.1.85 lakh crore (46%), MSME sector is Rs.1.58 lakh crore (40%) and other priority sector activities is Rs.0.54 lakh crore (14%),” a statement issued by NABARD quoted him as saying.