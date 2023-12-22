MPC Minutes: Food Inflation Woes Keep Members On High Alert
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate and stance unchanged for the fifth straight meet earlier this month.
According to the MPC minutes published on Friday, despite inflation having eased in November, members remain wary of volatile food inflation.
Food Inflation Woes Remain
While food inflation has receded from the highs seen in July, it remains elevated, cautioned RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The overall inflation outlook is expected to be clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices and intermittent weather shocks, he said.
In the immediate months of November and December, a resurgence of vegetable price inflation is likely to push up food and headline inflation, Das said. "We have to remain highly alert to any signs of generalisation of price impulses that may derail the ongoing process of disinflation," he said.
Inflation is moderating, but we are quite a distance away from the goal of reaching 4% CPI on a durable basis, he said. The projected inflation (4.7%) in Q3 of next year is perilously close to 5%, Das said. In these circumstances, monetary policy has to be actively disinflationary. Any shift in policy stance now would be premature and risky, according to him.
"We have to remain vigilant and ready to act effectively in our journey towards the 4% inflation target."
Food Price: True Underlying Component Of Inflation
Inflation remains highly vulnerable to food price spikes, as the spurt in momentum in daily data on key food items for November and early December reveals, Deputy Governor Michael Patra said. This repetitive incidence is causing the accumulation of price pressure in the system and could impart persistence, cautioned Patra. "Monetary policy has to remain on high alert with a restrictive stance."
"In my view, food prices in India are the true underlying component of inflation," said Patra. They also generate non-trivial external effects that affect other components of inflation as well as expectations. When these spillovers occur and are significant, monetary policy has to preemptively act to prevent generalisation, irrespective of the fact that initial shocks emanate from outside the realm of its influence, he said.
Hence, the stance of withdrawing accommodation and a readiness to take appropriate action must continue until their impact is seen off without second-order effects, he said.
Change Of Stance Would Be Premature
The best way monetary policy can support a high growth trajectory is by maintaining its commitment to price stability, said RBI Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan. While monetary policy has succeeded in getting headline inflation into the tolerance band, it is still above the target and continues to remain vulnerable to supply shocks, he said. The below-5% print in October 2023 may reverse as early as next month, according to him.
In essence, while a durable growth path backed by consumption and investment is visible from hereon, the same cannot be said about disinflation yet, Ranjan said. Hence, monetary policy must continue treading a cautious path and remain prudent in its approach.
"We need to continue with the pause on the policy rate in this meeting while observing every incoming information impacting growth-inflation dynamics."
A change of stance to neutral at this stage would be premature, said Ranjan. It may have to bear the brunt of the collateral damage caused by wrong signalling, particularly with looming uncertainties on the horizon and when market expectations are running ahead of policy intent, he said.
External member Jayanth R Varma said that while three years of high inflation does justify a strong anti-inflationary monetary policy, a real rate of 2% clearly exceeds the optimal rate.
"In the coming months, as we become more confident about the downward trajectory of inflation—apart from transient food price spikes, there would be a compelling case for continually calibrating the nominal policy rate, so as to keep the real interest rate slightly below 1.5% on the basis of projected inflation 3-5 quarters ahead."
A stance is not needed at all at this stage, he said. If at all there is a stance, it should be neutral, according to Varma.