MPC Minutes: Food Inflation Woes Keep Members On High Alert

While food inflation has receded from the highs seen in July, it remains elevated, cautioned RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The overall inflation outlook is expected to be clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices and intermittent weather shocks, he said.

In the immediate months of November and December, a resurgence of vegetable price inflation is likely to push up food and headline inflation, Das said. "We have to remain highly alert to any signs of generalisation of price impulses that may derail the ongoing process of disinflation," he said.

Inflation is moderating, but we are quite a distance away from the goal of reaching 4% CPI on a durable basis, he said. The projected inflation (4.7%) in Q3 of next year is perilously close to 5%, Das said. In these circumstances, monetary policy has to be actively disinflationary. Any shift in policy stance now would be premature and risky, according to him.

"We have to remain vigilant and ready to act effectively in our journey towards the 4% inflation target."