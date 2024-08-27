Most Households With Rs 5 lakh And Above Annual Income Stay In Top 20% Districts: Report

The majority of households with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh and above are concentrated in the top 20% districts in the country, according to a report by data analytics firm ClarityX on Tuesday.

The ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report, based on the MapmyIndia data repository and government data sources, found that luminosity across the county grew significantly between 17% and 30% in the last four years.

According to the report, while 60% households with Rs 5 lakh and above annual income resided in the top 20% (about 150) districts of India, two-third of the total districts above the All-India District median were from the western region, which also has the highest share of fastest growing districts.

The report assesses district growth using a District Potential Index score, which includes a range of socio-economic indicators. These encompass income distribution, social factors such as healthcare and education facilities per capita, infrastructure availability, and financial activities, including banking coverage.

It compared the DPI score of 2019 with that of 2023 to measure the growth.

The report mentioned that the number of districts across 36 states in India has grown to 788 from 723 in 2019.

"Bengaluru Urban and Hyderabad districts emerge as the top two leaders with the highest score in 2023, across all 788 districts. In central and east regions, Jharkhand and Tripura emerge as the highest growing states. Some of the fastest growing states are in the North—Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh," the report said.

According to the report, there was a notable improvement in healthcare infrastructure, with the number of healthcare facilities per 1,000 people increasing from around 263 to 903.

(With Inputs From PTI)