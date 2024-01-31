Interim Budget: Measures For Eco, Select Segments To Feature In Sitharaman's 6th Straight Budget

"Given the need to sustain the public investments and also support certain social segments through subsidies or budgetary relief, the targeted reduction of fiscal deficit from 5.9% to 5.3% will pose a material challenge for the finance ministry, necessitating significant step-up in non-tax revenues like PSU disinvestments." A research note from the Bank of Baroda said that with the 2024-25 Budget being an interim one, the government will focus on maintaining continuity of policies while committing itself to the path of fiscal consolidation.