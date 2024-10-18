India's Growth Rate Among Shiniest Parts In The World Economy, Says Ajay Banga

India’s growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy, World Bank president Ajay Banga said on Thursday, noting that a lot of this is driven by the domestic market.

"There is no doubt that India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy. I think being able to grow at 6–7% and more in this kind of environment shows you that they've done a number of things to get there,” Banga told reporters ahead of next week’s annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"A lot of that growth is in India, is driven by the domestic market as well, which actually is a healthy sign, in some ways. What India needs to work on as the prime minister laid out is things on quality of life, like air and the quality of water and the like," he said.