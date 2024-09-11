India's Consumption Loan Portfolio Grows 15.2% YoY To Rs 90.3 Lakh Crore

India's consumption loan portfolio grew by 15.2% year-on-year to Rs 90.3 lakh crore as of March 2024, according to the latest credit bureau report. The fourth edition of CRIF High Mark report noted a slowdown from the 17.4% growth recorded in March 2023, largely due to a deceleration in the home loans segment, which accounts for 40.1% of the overall consumption loan portfolio by value.