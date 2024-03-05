India's Coal Output Rises 12% To 881 Million Tonnes In April-Feb
The country's coal production stood at 785.39 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
India's coal production rose 12% to 880.72 million tonne in April-February this fiscal and is short of nearly 120 million tonnes from achieving its target of 1 billion tonnes for FY25, according to government data.
During 2022-23, India's total coal output was 893 million tonnes.
The government had set a target to produce 1 billion tonne of coal in the current financial year.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Coal said the cumulative coal production in April-February 2024 grew 12% to 880.72 million tonnes (provisional) compared to 785.39 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous year.
As per the data, the country's coal production rose 12% in February to 96.60 million tonne compared to 86.38 million tonnes in the same month last year.
In February, the production of state-owned firm Coal India Ltd rose 8% to 74.76 million tonnes (provisional) from 68.78 million tonnes in February 2023, the ministry said.
The cumulative coal dispatch during April-February increased over 11% to 882.44 million tonnes from 794.41 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
The coal dispatch grew 13.63% to 84.78 million tonnes in February from 74.61 million tonnes in February 2023.
Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch was 12% higher at 65.3 million tonnes in February 2024 than 58.28 million tonnes a year ago.
India is among the top five producers and users of coal in the world.