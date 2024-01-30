Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a surge in the dollar index offset the impact of a fall in crude prices.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous day's close, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83 and Rs 83.17 on Tuesday.

"Cautiousness is expected to kick in ahead of the Fed meeting and NFP data. The ECB’s dovish tone seems to keep weighing on the EUR. While unabated geopolitical concerns bolstered crude oil prices, demand concerns stemming mainly from China," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

"For the dollar/rupee, Rs 83.05 will act as a support and Rs 83.25 as a resistance," he said.