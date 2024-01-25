Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at Rs 83.13 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of release of key US economic data and FOMC meeting on Jan 31.
"US PMI beats take center stage as rate cut hopes wither further. The ECB takes centre stage and is expected to leave its rates unchanged. Traders will also closely watch the U.S. flash GDP Annualised for Q4 due today," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.00 will act as a support and Rs 83.25 as a resistance," he said.
"Rupee to continue to remain range bound before the major US data of GDP and PCE prices and FOMC meeting on 31st. In-flows are good enough to counter RBI/oil buying of dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.