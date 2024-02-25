Indian Household Spending More Than Doubled Over The Decade

Indian households are spending more money than they did ten years ago, and this spending has more than doubled over the decade, according to a government statement.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released a statement and a factsheet on the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23on Saturday. The formal report will be released subsequently, the ministry said.

The data collected is based on estimates called Monthly Per Capita Expenditure from a large number of households across rural and urban areas in all States and Union Territories.

The Average monthly per capita consumption expenditure in rural and urban areas at current prices for the survey period Aug 2022 - July 2023 is Rs. 3,773 and Rs. 6,459, respectively. Meanwhile, during the year 2011-12, it was at Rs. 2,008 for rural and Rs. 3,510 for urban areas.



The report also provided estimates after including the value of items received free of cost through social welfare programs.

For the same survey period, the average MPCE at current prices is Rs. 3,860 for rural and Rs. 6,521 for urban areas. During the year 2011-12 the prices was at Rs. 2,054 for rural and Rs. 3,544 for urban areas.

According to a factsheet released by the ministry, the bottom 5% of India’s rural population, ranked by MPCE, has an average MPCE of Rs. 1,373 while it is Rs. 2,001 for the same category of population in the urban areas.

The top 5% of India’s rural and urban population, ranked by MPCE, has an average MPCE of Rs. 10,501 and Rs. 20,824, respectively.

Among the states, MPCE is the highest in Sikkim for both rural and urban areas (Rural – Rs. 7,731 and Urban – Rs. 12,105). It is the lowest in Chhattisgarh (Rural – Rs. 2,466 and Urban – Rs. 4,483).

The rural-urban difference in average MPCE, among the states is the highest in Meghalaya (83%) followed by Chhattisgarh (82%).

There has been a consistent in food as a share of average MPCE over the years. According to data released in the factsheet, the share of food fell to 46.38% for rural households in FY23, compared to 52.9% in FY12, when the survey was last conducted. In case of urban households, the share of food has dropped to 39.17%, compared with 42.62%.