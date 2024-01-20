Indian Crude Imports Fell Almost 2% In November 2023
While Russia was the top crude supplier in November, imports from the country fell as India attempts to diversify its crude supplies.
Indian crude imports fell 1.79% to $ 11,868.81 million in November 2023, from $12,084.54 million a year ago, latest data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.
While Russia was the top crude supplier in November, imports did fall 4.58% month-on-month to $3,615.28 million, as India attempts to diversify its crude supplies with narrowing Russian crude discounts.
Country Wise Break Up
Russian crude imports accounted for the most— 30.46% of the total crude import bill in November 2023, compared to 22.52% in the same period the previous year. Imports from Russia rose 32.82% year-on-year to $ 3,615.28 million, but were down almost 5% sequentially.
Iran was the second highest crude supplier to India, accounting for 23.99% of the total crude import bill during the month, up from its 15.82% contribution a year ago. Crude imports from Iran stood at $2,847.18 million in November 2023, up 48.91% YoY.
Saudi Arabia constituted 16.65% of the total import bill, while UAE accounted for a minute 3%, down significantly from its 14.22% contribution a year ago.
Oil Supply Diversification
"India has started to diversify its crude oil sources and is not dependent on Russian crude," Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said at a press conference on Jan. 2, 2024, in New Delhi.
India increased its crude supplies from Russia from February 2022 onwards, in order to enjoy crude discounts of up to $20 per barrel. However, latest data has been hinted of a fading price advantage.
In October, Russia's discount significantly narrowed by 14% from the January price. This led to India indicating that its oil supply strategy was based on price.
While Russia did account for a higher share of the total import bill in November 2023, on a standalone basis, total imports from the top Middle East oil suppliers—Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE—accounted for 44.23%.