Indian Crude Imports Fell Almost 2% In November 2023

Russian crude imports accounted for the most— 30.46% of the total crude import bill in November 2023, compared to 22.52% in the same period the previous year. Imports from Russia rose 32.82% year-on-year to $ 3,615.28 million, but were down almost 5% sequentially.

Iran was the second highest crude supplier to India, accounting for 23.99% of the total crude import bill during the month, up from its 15.82% contribution a year ago. Crude imports from Iran stood at $2,847.18 million in November 2023, up 48.91% YoY.

Saudi Arabia constituted 16.65% of the total import bill, while UAE accounted for a minute 3%, down significantly from its 14.22% contribution a year ago.