India-UK FTA: Poll-Bound Countries Hope To Seal Deal As Another Deadline Approaches

In FY23, India's merchandise exports to the U.K. were valued at $11.41 billion. The FTA is expected to have a limited impact on increasing these exports, as over half of Indian products already enter the U.K. with low or no tariffs, as per a report by the think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative. The average tariff on goods imported from India into the U.K. is 4.2%, it said.

One of India's main asks has been the issuing of priority U.K. visas to Indian professionals that travel for short-term assignments. The U.K. is said to have sought market access for their firms to expand into Indian telecommunications, legal and financial services, including the banking and insurance sectors.

In terms of merchandise, duty exemptions could aid Indian textiles, apparel and footwear, which face relatively low-to-moderate tariffs in the U.K.

Tariffs on yarn and fabric are at 4%, while those on shirts, trousers, women's dresses, and bed linen range from 10-12%. Handbags and trunk cases have an 8% tariff, and footwear tariffs vary from 4% to 16%.

The United Kingdom is set to seek tariff cuts for automobiles, particularly luxury cars, Scotch whisky, dairy products and chocolates.

India is also said to be seeking a mutual exemption on the social security contributions paid during short-term work visits.