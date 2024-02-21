India-UK FTA: Poll-Bound Countries Hope To Seal Deal As Another Deadline Approaches
The discussions are part of the 14th round of talks that began on Jan. 10, in the two-year-long trade negotiations between the two countries.
In an effort to finalise the India-U.K. free trade agreement, an Indian delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, will reportedly be visiting the U.K. between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24.
With India expected to go to the polls in the summer of 2024 and the U.K.'s slated for the second half of the year, the deal gains precedence for both countries. The Indian visit also follows high-level talks in the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi last week, which were perceived as a signal that the talks were in the concluding stages.
What Are The Asks?
In FY23, India's merchandise exports to the U.K. were valued at $11.41 billion. The FTA is expected to have a limited impact on increasing these exports, as over half of Indian products already enter the U.K. with low or no tariffs, as per a report by the think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative. The average tariff on goods imported from India into the U.K. is 4.2%, it said.
One of India's main asks has been the issuing of priority U.K. visas to Indian professionals that travel for short-term assignments. The U.K. is said to have sought market access for their firms to expand into Indian telecommunications, legal and financial services, including the banking and insurance sectors.
In terms of merchandise, duty exemptions could aid Indian textiles, apparel and footwear, which face relatively low-to-moderate tariffs in the U.K.
Tariffs on yarn and fabric are at 4%, while those on shirts, trousers, women's dresses, and bed linen range from 10-12%. Handbags and trunk cases have an 8% tariff, and footwear tariffs vary from 4% to 16%.
The United Kingdom is set to seek tariff cuts for automobiles, particularly luxury cars, Scotch whisky, dairy products and chocolates.
India is also said to be seeking a mutual exemption on the social security contributions paid during short-term work visits.
Non-Tariff Barriers A Bigger Concern
The imposition of non-tariff barriers emerging from divergent sustainability outlooks, particularly through modes like carbon border adjustment mechanisms, is also a concern.
CBAM remains the elephant in the room, according to Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative.
While U.K. imports could benefit from zero duty entry in India, Indian exports will face a CBAM levy in the U.K. starting in 2026, even if U.K. tariffs become 'zero' post-FTA, he noted.
The U.K. intends to introduce emissions reporting in 2025 and a phased implementation of the CBAM in 2026. Post-launch, GTRI estimates that Indian products may pay 12–24% of the tariff equivalent as CBAM charges. For the EU, the tax range is 20–35%.
Even if the U.K. agrees to tariff elimination on sectors like textiles, Indian exports may have to meet U.K. sustainability concerns, Srivastava said. This may hurt Indian exports across most labour-intensive sectors, he said.
A report published by the Department of International Trade, U.K., flagged possible carbon leakage that might be facilitated if the U.K. grants market access to India in the textiles and apparel sectors.
"...The possible impact on carbon leakage is more uncertain, but estimates suggest that some risks exist in textiles and apparel. Increased market access could facilitate higher levels of trade in sectors where climate mitigation policies differ between the U.K. and India," the 2022 report said.
"India must negotiate firmly on such issues to ensure that market access obtained through tariff elimination is not lost... FTAs are not sprints. We may conclude only if we get a fair deal; otherwise, we continue negotiating until both sides agree. That would be the best India strategy," Srivastava said.