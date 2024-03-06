India To Grow At 6.8% In FY25, To Become Upper Middle-Income Country By 2031

Crisil Managing Director and CEO Amish Mehta said, 'By fiscal 2031, India will be the No. 3 economy and an upper-middle income country, which will be a big positive for domestic consumption.'

India's manufacturing sector is at a sweet spot due to high capacity utilisation across key sectors, opportunities from global supply-chain diversification, thrust on infrastructure investment, the green-transition imperative and strong balance sheets of lenders.