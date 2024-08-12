NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIIP: India's Industrial Output Rises 4.2% In June
IIP: India's Industrial Output Rises 4.2% In June

Mining output rose 10.3% in June, while manufacturing output grew 2.6%.

12 Aug 2024, 06:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
India's industrial output grew in June, led by a continuing surge in electricity and a modest pickup in manufacturing.

The Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.2%, as compared to a revised estimate of 6.1% in May, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output rose 10.3% in June.

  • Manufacturing output grew 2.6%.

  • Electricity generation rose 8.6%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 6.3%.

  • Capital goods output increased 2.4%.

  • Intermediate goods output grew 3.1%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 4.4%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 8.6%.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 1.4%.

