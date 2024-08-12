ADVERTISEMENT
IIP: India's Industrial Output Rises 4.2% In June
Mining output rose 10.3% in June, while manufacturing output grew 2.6%.
India's industrial output grew in June, led by a continuing surge in electricity and a modest pickup in manufacturing.
The Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.2%, as compared to a revised estimate of 6.1% in May, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output rose 10.3% in June.
Manufacturing output grew 2.6%.
Electricity generation rose 8.6%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 6.3%.
Capital goods output increased 2.4%.
Intermediate goods output grew 3.1%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 4.4%.
Consumer durables output rose 8.6%.
Consumer non-durables output fell 1.4%.
