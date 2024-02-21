India Exported $6.65 Billion Oil Products Derived From Russian Oil To Sanctioning Nations: Report

The U.S. imported EUR 1.2 billion of oil products from India, which were estimated as being refined from Russian crude. 'India imported EUR 733 million of Russian crude to create these products for the USA.'

The price cap coalition countries imported a further EUR 469 million worth of oil products from the Vadinar refinery, it said, alluding to the refinery operated by Nayara Energy in Gujarat. 'Russian energy giant Rosneft - who are on OFAC's list of sanctioned entities - is its single largest shareholder with a 49.1 per cent share in the company.'

The U.S. imported EUR 59 million of oil products from Vadinar starting from the introduction of the crude oil price cap until the end of December 2023.